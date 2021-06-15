National Motos has had a very successful start to the season. The Honda team clinched the win in Superstock and the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy. National Motos pocketed important points in the FIM World Cup as well as the €7,000 purse awarded to the winner of the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy ahead of No Limits Motor Team and Pitlane Endurance.

Honda National Motos won because of consistency. Stéphane Egéa, Guillaume Antiga and Kevin Trueb were regularly in the Top 7 during the race and finished 4th in the 2021 24 Heures Motos. They were the first Superstock and top among the teams competing for the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy. Their win earned them a €7,000 purse.

No Limits Motor Team, who were 6th at the finish, also raced among the front runners. The Suzuki-mounted Italian team took second place in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy and the third step of the Superstock podium with riders Luca Scassa, Alexis Masbou and Kevin Calia. No Limits Motor Team were awarded €6,000 in prize money in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy.

The fourth Superstock in the ranking, Pitlane Endurance started from 28th on the grid. Maxim Pellizotti, Alex Sarrabayrouse and Adrian Parassol took their Yamaha to 10th place at the finish. The French team received the €5,000 purse awarded for 3rd place in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy.

Twelve other independent teams using Dunlop tyres were awarded prizes at the 24 Heures Motos. They received amounts ranging from €4,000 down to €600 for the team ranked 15th in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy.

Renewed for the 6th successive season by FIM EWC promoter Eurosport Events, the organizers of each race in the FIM Endurance World Championship and tyre manufacturer Dunlop, the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy gives backing to privateer teams using Dunlop tyres who do not receive direct support from a constructor. €120,000 will be awarded this season to support teams participating in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy.

2021 24 Heures Motos – EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy rankings

Cl N° Team Nat Bike Model Cat Prizes 1 55 National Motos FRA Honda CBR1000RR SST 7 000 € 2 44 No Limits Motor Team ITA Suzuki GSXR-1000 SST 6 000 € 3 86 Pitlane Endurance FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 5 000 € 4 14 Maco Racing Team SVK Yamaha YZF-R1 EWC 4 000 € 5 65 Motobox Kremer Racing GER Yamaha YZF-R1 EWC 3 500 € 6 156 Players FRA Kawasaki ZX 10R SST 3 000 € 7 73 Team Space Moto FRA Suzuki GSXR-1000 SST 2 500 € 8 15 Team Le Mans 2 Roues FRA Aprilia RSV4 SST 2 000 € 9 91 Energie Endurance 91 FRA Kawasaki ZX 10R SST 1 800 € 10 33 Team 33 Louit April Moto FRA Kawasaki ZX 10R SST 1 200 € 11 34 JMA Motos Action Bike FRA Suzuki GSXR-1000 SST 1 000 € 12 20 Motosport Endurance FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 900 € 13 45 Metiss JBB FRA Metiss EXP 800 € 14 51 Motostand Endurance FRA Kawasaki ZX 10R SST 700 € 15 22 Team 202 FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 600 € 16 53 Mana-au Compétition FRA Suzuki GSXR-1000 SST 17 777 Wójcik Racing Team 2 POL Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 18 27 TRT27 Bazar 2 la Bécane FRA Suzuki GSXR-1000 SST

