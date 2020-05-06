New entry procedure for 24 Heures Motos

From our partner Fimewc.com

The ACO, organizer of the 24 Heures Motos, is launching a new entry procedure for the race, rescheduled on 29 and 30 August. The entry list opens up for new teams as well.

The entry list for 43rd edition of the 24 Heures Motos third round of the FIM EWC Championship has published last February for a race initially scheduled in April, will be completed with a few additional teams.

This new entry procedure will open from Thursday 7 May to Wednesday 8 July 2020 in order to give more time to competitors to get ready for this race rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic health crisis.

The new applications will be submitted to the 24 Hours Motos selection committee for approval before the publication of a new entry list.

