New Superstock rules

The FIM EWC sporting regulations have introduced a separate Superstock classification this season. This opens up points scoring to teams competing in this class, who seek to win the FIM Endurance World Cup.

Over the past few seasons, the FIM Endurance Superstock World Cup standings have been removed from the overall rankings after each race. This season, a specific classification has been introduced for teams competing in this class, thereby enabling the top 20 Superstock machines to score points in each race. Previously, they had to feature among the Top 20 teams crossing the finish line in order to score points.

With the addition of bonus points for the first 5 Superstock teams on the starting grid, plus intermediate-stage points, 21 Superstock teams were able to score points at the Bol d’Or, the opening round of the 2019-2020 season.

Moto Ain, the current leaders of the 2019-2020 FIM Endurance World Cup provisional standings, have already notched up 64 points: 40 points for the win, 4 points for being in 2nd place in the Superstock class on the starting grid, and 10 points twice over for being in the lead in Superstock 8 and 16 hours into the race.

A red licence plate background and yellow headlights make Superstock bikes identifiable on the track. The bikes are very similar to production version motorcycles, with very few technical modifications possible. They also use a standard wheel removal procedure (whereas quick release is allowed in the Formula EWC class), meaning a good race strategy is required for tyre changes during refuelling stops.

