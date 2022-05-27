The final push for pole position at 24H SPA EWC Motos will begin slightly later than planned following a tweak to the schedule.

Instead of starting at 09h00 CET on Friday 3 June, Second Qualifying for Blue Riders will begin at 11h25 to allow for more preparation time following Thursday’s Night Practice, which is scheduled to finish at midnight.

The new Second Qualifying schedule is as follows:

11h25-11h45: Second Qualifying (Blue Rider)

11h55-12h15: Second Qualifying (Yellow Rider)

12h25-12h45: Second Qualifying (Red Rider)

12h55-13h15: Second Qualifying (Green Rider)

