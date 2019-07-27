New two-rider setup for Omega Maco Racing

Slovakian team Omega Maco Racing are competing in the Suzuka 8 Hours with a line-up consisting of Polish champion Pawel Szkopek and Endurance World Championship winner James Ellison.

Maco Racing has had a tough Endurance World Championship season, with only one Top 20 finish, at the 8 Hours of Slovakia Ring. Even so, the Slovakian team will be on the starting grid of the Suzuka 8 Hours. Omega Maco Racing have entered their Yamaha in the FIM EWC final in Japan on the request of Polish champion Pawel Szkopek, and roped in a second champion, the British rider James Ellison. The 2003 endurance world champion with Team Phase One, James Ellison finished 4th at the Suzuka 8 Hours that year. Following stints in MotoGP and the British Superbike Championship, he, like Pawel Szkopek, has competed in the FIM Supersport World Championship.

Pawel Szkopek and James Ellison will be riding Omega Maco Racing’s Yamaha #14 placed 29th on the grid.

