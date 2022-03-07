Suzuki Motor Corporation has produced a video highlighting its hugely successful FIM Endurance World Championship season in 2021.

The video features footage from Suzuki’s 2021 EWC campaign with the Yoshimura SERT Motul team and the GSX-R1000R ridden by Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli and Xavier Siméon.



Yoshimura SERT Motul topped the FIM EWC Teams’ ranking last season with Black, Guintoli and Siméon heading the riders’ order.



The Le Mans Bugatti Circuit in France hosts the 2022 EWC season-opening 24 Heures Motos from 16-17 April.



ClickHEREto watch the video.

Ad

FIM EWC Successful test leaves Josh Hook-ed on more EWC glory 05/03/2022 AT 05:09

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Positive insights gained as Team Bolliger Switzerland ramps up EWC preparations 03/03/2022 AT 18:02