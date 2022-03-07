Suzuki Motor Corporation has produced a video highlighting its hugely successful FIM Endurance World Championship season in 2021.
The video features footage from Suzuki’s 2021 EWC campaign with the Yoshimura SERT Motul team and the GSX-R1000R ridden by Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli and Xavier Siméon.
Yoshimura SERT Motul topped the FIM EWC Teams’ ranking last season with Black, Guintoli and Siméon heading the riders’ order.
The Le Mans Bugatti Circuit in France hosts the 2022 EWC season-opening 24 Heures Motos from 16-17 April.
ClickHEREto watch the video.
Yoshimura SERT Motul topped the FIM EWC Teams’ ranking last season with Black, Guintoli and Siméon heading the riders’ order.
The Le Mans Bugatti Circuit in France hosts the 2022 EWC season-opening 24 Heures Motos from 16-17 April.
ClickHEREto watch the video.
Ad
L’article New video charts Yoshimura SERT Motul’s 2021 EWC success est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
FIM EWC
Successful test leaves Josh Hook-ed on more EWC glory
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
Positive insights gained as Team Bolliger Switzerland ramps up EWC preparations
FIM EWC
Team 33 Louit April Moto signs new EWC recruits
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad