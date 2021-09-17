The opening race of the 2022 FIM EWC, the 24 Heures Motos, will take place on 16 and 17 April at Le Mans. Save the date! Next year’s edition – the 45th – will also mark the return of the general public and Endurance fans to the Bugatti circuit.

Two FIM Endurance world championship races are yet to take place in 2021, but preparations are already underway for the 2022 season.

The 45th edition of the 24 Heures Motos has been announced for the 16th and 17th April 2022, and it is heartening to know that the teams will be cheered on by the general public. Fans will be back on the Bugatti circuit for the fixture – the opening race of the 2022 FIM EWC season.

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest“The 24 Heures Motos has become increasingly attractive, high-quality and competitive from one year to the next. This international fixture is a core event on our calendar and we are eager to witness the return of the public. I am certain that the motorcycling community will be thrilled to once again experience their shared passion on the circuit.”

François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events

“The opening at the 24 Heures Motos heralds a promising and exciting new 2022 FIM EWC season. We would like to build anticipation of the 2022 season among the public before we unveil the full calendar. On 16 and 17 April next year, we will be happy to witness the ardent enthusiasm of fans, which was lacking at the last two editions on the Bugatti circuit.”

