Niccolò Canepa has fractured his left foot and ankle. The factory Yamaha team’s rider crashed on Tuesday afternoon during tests organized on the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia in Spain. He will undergo an operation in Barcelona on Wednesday evening.

An estimated seven-week rehabilitation will not stop him taking part in the 24 Heures Motos on 17 April at Le Mans, the opening race of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship.

“No panic,” says Mandy Kainz, team manager of YART Yamaha. “Niccolò should be fine for Le Mans. In any case, Marvin Fritz are Karel Hanika are ready to run the race as a twosome and Michael Laverty, our backup rider, will also be at the forthcoming tests at Le Mans. So we have backup solutions, but I’m very confident Niccolò Canepa will be back for the race.”

The Yamaha #7’s high level of performance during the tests in Spain is another reason for Mandy Kainz to feel confident. “We’re also very fast on the track. We have new electronics and the three riders are very satisfied with the change. It’s a perfect combination: a strong team, three fast riders and a very good machine.”

