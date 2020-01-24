Nico Terol to join VRD at 24 Heures Motos

VRD Igol Pierret Experiences have recruited yet another world champion. After a first foray into endurance racing at Le Mans last year, Nico Terol has now joined the French team. The Spanish racer will be the back-up rider for the team, who finished 5th at the 2019 Bol d’Or.

Nico Terol, the 125cc world champion in 2011 (the runner-up that year was none other Johann Zarco) will ride the VRD Igol Pierret Experiences Yamaha at the 24 Heures Motos. The Spanish rider made his first foray into endurance racing at Le Mans last year, riding the Superstock Honda of the Italian team SC-Project Paton Reparto Corse, who got off to a flying start but were forced to withdraw on the Sunday morning.

In 2020, Terol joins the French team VRD Igol Pierret Experiences as back-up rider for Florian Alt, Florian Marino and Mathieu Gines.

“I really like endurance racing and teamwork,” says Nico Terol. “You have to be very constant in all weather conditions, and very precise on each lap. VRD are a very competitive team with a winning spirit, and with a Yamaha that I love. The goal is another world title, but above all I’m keen to start this new adventure.”

VRD Igol Pierret Experiences view the Spanish rider as a key member of the team. “He really enjoyed his debut outing,” says team manager Yannick Lucot. “He has worked as a development rider with Dunlop and he’s keen to hone his endurance racing skills with us. I’ve no doubt that he’ll be able to stand in for any of our riders.”

