The Italian squad has not only kept its expert team personnel in place, it has also maintained the talented trio of riders that helped it win the Independent Teams’ title and finish runner-up in the FIM Teams’ World Cup last season, Kevin Calia, Alexis Masbou and Luca Scassa.

Moreno Codeluppi, who oversees the running of the No Limits Team and its #44 ‘yellowblack’ Suzuki GSX-R 1000, said: “We have set the bar higher and higher, never losing sight of the passion for this sport, but having clear awareness that in addition to passion there were the skills, the will and the desire to be recognised for what we are: a team among the best in the Endurance World Championship.

“Winning the Independent Trophy in 2021 was perhaps one of the greatest satisfactions: that trophy means that we are the best private team, in both SST and the EWC. It was truly a great recognition of the commitment of the whole team.”

No Limits Team scored three Superstock category podiums from four starts in 2021, a brace of third-place finishes and a victory in the season finale at Autodrom Most, making its rider choice for 2022 a formality.

“I never had any doubts about reconfirming Luca, Kevin and Alexis for this season,” Codeluppi said. “By the time 2021 ended I already had in mind that I would propose to them to still be our riders. My sporting director, Maurizio Carbognani, who was totally aligned.”

Calia: A rookie who proved to be a very strong talentItalian Kevin Calia, 27, is entering the second season of a two-year agreement with No Limits Team. Moreno Codeluppi’s verdict: “As a rookie, he proved to be a very strong talent, fitting perfectly into the dynamics of these races and above all demonstrating that he wants to dedicate himself totally to this championship, without dissipating energy and effort into other competitions.”

Fast and from France: Masbou alliance continues into 2022Like Calia, Frenchman Alexis Masbou, 34, joined No Limits Team for the 2021 EWC season. Moreno Codeluppi’s verdict: “Alexis certainly did not need confirmation, he has a great experience in long-distance races, and from a fortuitous contact at the beginning of last year to evaluate racing together, a wonderful agreement was born.”

For the fifth time of asking: Long-termer No Limits Team member Scassa remainsThirty-eight-year-old Italian Luca Scassa has been part of the No Limits Team line-up since the 2017-18 EWC season. Moreno Codeluppi’s verdict: “I knew it would be neither obvious nor easy to have him with us again this year. He himself stated, both to me directly but also publicly, that he wanted to make the leap to EWC. But this obviously did not make me give up: the level we have reached is also the result of the collaboration with Luca, who has never been “only” a rider, but has made his ambitions and objectives for the Team become only on the track during racing weeks, but also off the track. This is why his fifth consecutive season with us makes me very proud.”

No Limits Team has secured support from Platform Basket, Pier Giorgio Salvarani, Movin, Hi-Tech Consulting Srl, Effemme Piattaforme, Frenco Srl, SmartLocker Italia, Centro Servizi Drago, GF Ferramenta, SC-Project, Ognibene Chaintech, BITUBO RACE SUSPENSION, Sprint Filter, Ariete, Dunlop Moto, Biemme Moto, Syneco Bologna Truck, Euro Racing and Motoptional.

The outfit is currently preparing for the scheduled start of the EWC season, the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans, from April 16/17.

