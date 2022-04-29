ERC Endurance-Ducati set rapid lap times as it finished the 24 Heures Motos – but only after it overcame a succession of issues.

The team placed seventh among the Formula EWC contenders in P15 overall, a result that earned it 23 FIM Endurance World Championship points.

However, the German squad was forced into fightback mode after Xavi Forès crashed avoiding a backmarker in the seventh hour and had to make a lengthy stop for repairs.

David Checa took over riding duties in 32nd overall and helped guide the #6 Ducati into 13th place at daybreak. However, more time was lost in the pits when further issues struck on Sunday morning, which eventually resulted in the team settling for seventh in class.

The event marked Philipp Öttl’s EWC debut following his late call-up as replacement for Chaz Davies, who had been recruited to replace the injured Lorenzo Zanetti but was prevented from starting due to illness.

