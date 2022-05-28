Kevin Manfredi can’t compare Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps to any other track – because there’s no track like the venue for round two of the FIM Endurance World Championship.

Italian rider Manfredi sampled the 6.985-kilometre track for the first time during testing for the upcoming 24H SPA EWC Motos earlier this month and was a big fan of the ultra-challenging layout.

“It’s incredible, it’s another track, it’s not similar to the others,” said the Wójcik Racing Team ace. “It’s similar to the rollercoaster and it’s very fast.”

Manfredi will start the 24H SPA EWC Motos anxious hit back from his 24 Heures Motos’ retirement and eager to prove his fitness following a testing crash in Spain earlier this year.

“I crash with MotoE but now I am okay,” said Manfredi. “I have a little pain in my body but it’s okay. In Le Mans it was okay until I crashed on the first day and I touched another time the broken ribs. In the race it was not good because we finished after five hours but in the first hour I start good and go fast for the Superstock category.”

