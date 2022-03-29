The official poster for the 24H Spa EWC Motos, round two of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, has been revealed.

Available to download by clickingHERE, the posting places a “great emphasis on the famous Ardennes track, covered at great speed by racing motorbikes, but also to its very characteristic environment, at the heart of the Ardennes forest. As for the colours: black, yellow and red are clearly the colours of the Belgian flag. They also perfectly darken from the top of the firs to the sky to evoke the dawn or sunset of this 24 hour race that already promises to be thrilling for both riders and spectators”, an announcement from the legendary Belgian venue reads.



Fans are also being urged not to delay purchasing their tickets for the event, which is marking the comeback of the EWC to the famous track for the first time since 2001. More information is available here:https://www.spa-francorchamps-tickets.com/fr/24hspamotos

Ad

FIM EWC “I was smiling in the crash helmet”, Canepa on his rapid EWC testing lap 2 HOURS AGO

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Le Mans pre-test signals final countdown to new FIM EWC season 10 HOURS AGO