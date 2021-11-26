The French team have announced their new rider line-up for the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship. Alex Plancassagne will partner the Italian rider Roberto Rolfo and the Japanese rider Cocoro Atsumi in the saddle of the Yamaha #66.

Having focused exclusively on the 24 Heures Motos and the Bol d’Or in 2021, OG Motorsport by Sarazin are making a strong comeback in 2022. The French team are targeting the FIM Superstock World Cup win with their new rider line-up.

Alex Plancassagne, who won the 2016 FIM Superstock World Cup with Team 3ART, joined OG Motorsport by Sarazin last year.

In 2022 he will be partnered by Roberto Rolfo. The Italian rider – the GP250 world championship runner-up in 2003 – won the FIM Superstock World Cup twice with Moto Ain in 2019 and 2020.

Japanese rider Cocoro Atsumi partnered Alex Plancassagne in the saddle of OG Motorsport by Sarazin’s Yamaha last September. They finished 7th overall and 4th in the Superstock class. In 2019, Cocoro Atsumi finished 14th overall (and 1st Superstock) at the Suzuka 8 Hours and 15th overall (and 3rd Superstock) at the 8 Hours of Sepang with the Japanese team Tone RT Syncedge 4413 BMW.

Expect to see OG Motorsport by Sarazin among the Superstock leaders in 2022.

