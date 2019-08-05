The Bol d’Or will be the opening round of the new 2019-2020 FIM-EWC season at Le Castellet on 21 and 22 September. In all, 59 teams are expected to compete at the Paul Ricard circuit, including some serious new contenders for the front ranks of the championship.

New season, new players. The 2019-2020 FIM Endurance World Championship will see some new arrivals on the track at Le Castellet this coming September. Team SRC Kawasaki France, recently crowned 2018-2019 FIM EWC champions, will be there, as well as the previous season’s world title winners F.C.C. TSR Honda France, 15-time world champions Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, YART Yamaha, Honda Endurance Racing and some very competitive privateer teams such as Wepol Racing, Bolliger Team Switzerland and VRD Igol Pierret Expériences, fresh from an admirable debut season in the Formula EWC class.

Some first-time contenders will be seeking to carve out a place for themselves alongside the heavyweights of the past few seasons.

The new official BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team managed by Belgium’s Werner Daemen will be one of the squads in the spotlight this September on a new S 1000 RR.

The brand-new Ducati Panigale V4R, which is expected to obtain type approval just in time for the Bol d’Or, will also be making its first outing on the track in the hands of German entry HRT 100 Hertrampf Racing.

Two Spanish teams will also be worth keeping an eye on: Team JEG-Kagayama managed by Juan-Eric Gomez, the 1994 and 1997 world endurance championship runner-up, and Kawasaki Català, a front-runner in the 24H Barcelona series.

Take a look at the provisional entry list for the 83rd Bol d’Or.

L’article On track for the Bol d’Or est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com