One number, one story – 1 for F.C.C. TSR Honda France

F.C.C. TSR Honda France are Number 1 on many fronts. Masakazu Fujii’s squad were the first Japanese team to not only secure a podium finish, followed by a win, at the 24 Heures Motos, but also to subsequently claim the FIM EWC crown.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France’s long history is inextricably linked to Honda’s own history in Japan. TS (Technical Sports) was created in 1963 by Teruyoshi Fujii after a career as a Honda factory rider in the Grand Prix. With the help of his friend Soichiro Honda, the brand’s founder, he established Technical Sports at Suzuka, where Honda had just built a race track, to manufacture spare parts for racing bikes. In 1984, his son Masakazu Fujii took over the reins of TS.

First wins at Suzuka

1988 was a pivotal year for the Technical Sports race team. They claimed their first victory at the Suzuka 4 Hours and tied up with F.C.C., a Suzuka-based manufacturer of spare parts and clutches. This enduring partnership has lasted for more than 30 years.

In 1990, TS participated in the Suzuka 8 Hours for the first time, finishing 26th with riders Toshiya Kobayashi and Noboru Ueda. Masakazu Fujii’s team have been on the starting grid of the race in Japan every single year since then.

In 1991, TS were renamed TSR (Technical Sports Racing) and stepped up their ambitions, entering the GP 125 championship with rider Noboru Ueda. They finished 5th, having begun the season with a win at the Japanese GP in Suzuka. For the next 10 years, F.C.C. TSR continued racing in GP250 and GP500.

F.C.C. TSR Honda also compete every year in the Suzuka 8 Hours. The team took their first podium finish in 2003 with riders Shinichi Itoh and Takeshi Tsujimura, and their first win in 2006 with the same two riders. F.C.C. TSR Honda once again won the Suzuka 8 Hours in 2011 and 2012. They have collected six podium finishes since 2003.

The quest to win the Endurance world champion

F.C.C. TSR Honda then decided to push on beyond the 8 Hours and Japan. In 2016, the team signed up as an FIM EWC full-season entry and obtained a noteworthy 3rd-place finish in the 24 Heures Motos with riders Kazuma Watanabe, Alan Techer and Damian Cudlin. The next season, they placed 4th overall in the 2016-2017 FIM Endurance World Championship.

After establishing a partnership with Honda’s French subsidiary in the 2017-2018 season, the team became known as F.C.C. TSR Honda France. They took the win at the 24 Heures Motos and the 8 Hours of Oschersleben, as well as the FIM EWC world title. It was a major first for a Japanese team.

Following another victory at the 2018 Bol d’Or with riders Josh Hook, Freddy Foray and Mike di Meglio, F.C.C. TSR Honda France claimed the championship’s runner-up spot in the 2018-2019 season. They are continuing with their quest to win another world crown and be Number 1 again.

Photo 8 Hours of Oschersleben 2019

