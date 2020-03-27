One number, one story: 15 for SERT

Because that’s the total number of world titles won by Suzuki Endurance Racing Team. The French factory team have marked the history of the FIM Endurance World Championship since the early 1980s. With 15 world titles to their credit, they are the sport’s most successful outfit to date.

Suzuki Endurance Racing Team’s long history started off with a bang in 1980 with a double win at the Bol d’Or, a 2nd-place finish at the 24 Heures Motos, and the Zeltweg 1000km win.

The team created by Dominique Méliand and Jean-Bernard Peyré (who passed away in August 1980) took their maiden victory at the 24 Heures Motos in 1982 and won their first world title in 1983 with a string of standout performances that year, including a spectacular Suzuka 8 Hours win.

Suzuki Endurance Racing Team then went from strength to strength, claiming one win and world title after another, all the way to 2016, the year they won their last title with riders Vincent Philippe, Anthony Delhalle and Etienne Masson.

The new-look Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, with Damien Saulnier as team manager since last September, are determined to taste victory once again. Having won the Bol d’Or, the opening round of the 2019-2020 FIM EWC season, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team currently top the provisional rankings, and recently recruited Belgian rider Xavier Simeon to partner Gregg Black and Etienne Masson.

Photo: Michel Picard / Bol d’Or 1980 – SERT finished 1st and 2nd on 14 September on the Paul Ricard circuit.

