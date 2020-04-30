One number, one story – 333 for VRD Igol Pierret Experiences

From our partner Fimewc.com

The number 333 immediately brings VRD Igol Pierret Experiences to mind. The triple 3 is part of the Allier-based French team’s identity.

VRD Igol Pierret Experiences (VRD for Viltaïs Racing Division) is the only team of its kind in the FIM EWC paddock. Viltaïs is an association promoting social inclusion and vocational training for people at risk of exclusion in the town of Moulins in the Allier département of central France. Motorcycle racing is one of the ways in which the association puts its values – solidarity and vocational training – into practice. It was also how the number 3 became associated with Viltaïs.

Their first foray into racing was in the French 50 cm3 endurance championship in 2003, using the number 3 – the unique number of the Allier department (administrative division), which was backing the team.

After winning 3 French championship titles, Viltaïs decided to move up into the 600 cm3 category, but were unable to claim the number 3, which was earmarked for the 3rd-place finisher in the championship’s previous season. The number 33 was out of the question, being the unique number of the Gironde department! So Viltaïs tacked on another 3.

“We decided we would use 333,” says Yannick Lucot, team manager of VRD Igol Pierret Experiences, “because 333 was Allier to the power of 3 – a lucky number if ever there were one! And, as it happened, we won the title in our very first season in the French 600 endurance championship. The number 333 came into being, and so did a legend.”

Viltaïs contested their first international endurance race in 2010, finishing 9th in the Superstock class in Spain’s 8 Hours of d’Albacete. Since 2011 the team have been a full-season FIM EWC contender on a Yamaha. After winning the FIM Superstock World Cup in the 2016-2017 season, VRD Igol Pierret Experiences moved up into the EWC class last season with support from Yamaha.

