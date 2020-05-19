One number, one story – GERT56 by GS Yuasa

From our partner Fimewc.com

Created in 2015, GERT (German Endurance Racing Team) have always used the number 56, chosen by two friends with a shared passion for motorcycling and endurance racing.

The story begins in 2008. Lars Albrecht, a rider who had made his mark in sprint racing in Germany in the 1990s, roped in his friend Karsten Wolf to be his mechanic in an endurance race. Together with his two teammates, Albrecht won the race on a Kawasaki he had purchased from Bolliger Team Switzerland. The machine bore the number 56, which Albrecht had used when racing on a 250MZ and a Yamaha 500 2-stroke some years previously.

FIM EWC One number, one story – 55 for National Motos 12/05/2020 AT 13:08

When Karsten Wolf decided to set up his endurance racing team, RS Speedbikes, Lars Albrecht was one of the three riders, and the team’s BMW S 1000 RR bikes all featured the number 56. RS Speedbikes finished 18th overall in their debut appearance in the 2012 8 Hours of Oschersleben, and won the Open category. The team won again at Oschersleben in 2013, as well as in the 24 Heures Motos Open class, with the number 56.

In 2015, wanting to move up a gear into the Superstock World Cup, Karsten Wolf created the German Endurance Racing Team, who soon became known as GERT56. The team on the BMW 56 regularly finish in the Top 10. In 2018 they took their first podium at the 8 Hours of Slovakia Ring and their first Superstock win at the Bol d’Or with a 6th-place overall finish, going on to do battle with Moto Ain for the FIM Superstock World Cup all the way to the end of the 2018-2019 season.

“I’m very proud to be using my friend Lars’s number 56 all over the world even now,” says Karsten Wolf. “He still comes to see us racing and to share his experience with us, and supports his through his company. He’s our bridge between past and present. If we were to stop racing, we’d like to pass on our race number to someone who shares our values and our passion for the sport.”

More info about GERT56 by GS Yuasa

L’article One number, one story – GERT56 by GS Yuasa est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC One number, one story – Shades of 7 for Wójcik Racing Team 09/05/2020 AT 08:54