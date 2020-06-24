From our partner Fimewc.com

JMA Motos Action Bike has competed in the in the Superstock class of the FIM Endurance World Championship since the 2017-2018 season with a Suzuki bearing the number 34 – a nod to a bygone era.

JMA stands for Jean-Marc Adam, a team manager who had already made his mark in the FIM EWC in the 1990s with DAP Motos 91. Following that very positive DAP Motos 91 adventure, Jean-Marc Adam was keen to use the same number again in 2017, when JMA Motos Action Bike was created. “Unfortunately, the number 91 was already taken,” the team manager explains. “So we thought we’d use 73, the unique number of our département, Savoie – but it wasn’t available either. That’s how we ended up choosing 34. We race on a Suzuki, so in a way, it’s a tribute to Kevin Schwantz.”

FIM EWC Between 2 Wheels – Episode 2 live on Facebook and YouTube YESTERDAY AT 05:53

JMA Motos Action Bike has referenced DAP Motos 91’s glory days in the 1990s after all. Back then, Kevin Schwantz was a GP500 front-runner, winning the world championship title in 1993.

More info about JMA Motos Action Bike

L’article One number, one story – JMA Motos Action Bike’s tribute to Kevin Schwantz est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Ben Godfrey has fatal accident at Donington Park 22/06/2020 AT 13:23