One number, one story – No Limits Motor Team’s 44 caliber

This independent Italian team have raced the FIM EWC since the early 2000s. Their yellow and black Suzuki has sported the number 44 from the start: a sign of team manager Moreno Codeluppi’s devotion to Clint Eastwood.

No Limits Motor Team have been impressive right from their earliest seasons in the FIM EWC. Their yellow and black Suzuki – Number 44 – is a regular Top 10 finisher. Since moving to the Superstock class in 2010, the team managed by Moreno Codeluppi have frequently been on the podium in the class – including their last feat, a third-place finish at the 2018 Bol d’Or.

No Limits Motor Team owe their race number – 44 – to their team manager’s passion for a movie character. “I’m a huge fan of Clint Eastwood in his role as Inspector ‘Dirty’ Harry Callaghan, armed with his .44 Magnum,” says Codeluppi. “44 was my lucky number when I started racing. I’ve kept the same number with No Limits Motor Team. And now those three things are our hallmarks – yellow, black and 44.”

