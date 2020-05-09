One number, one story – Shades of 7 for Wójcik Racing Team

From our partner Fimewc.com

The Polish team, who entered the FIM EWC World Championship in 2017, have used a variation of the number 7 for many years. The Yamaha 77 has been in the spotlight since the 2019 Bol d’Or.

Wójcik Racing Team led the race at the start of the Bol d’Or last September, and the Polish team have been viewed as a podium contender in FIM EWC races ever since. After taking the lead for a spell in 2019’s epic Bol d’Or, with Gino Rea, Christoffer Bergman and Axel Maurin in the saddle, the Yamaha 77 ended the race on the 2nd step of the podium, behind Suzuki Endurance Racing Team.

Adam Stepien, Wójcik Racing Team’s manager, tells us more about the team’s number. “77 was the number Wójcik Racing Team’s founder Grzegorz Wójcik used when he started racing in Poland, a couple of years before creating the team. Grzegorz chose it because he was born in 1977, but also because 7 is usually considered a lucky number. The number 77 was an obvious choice when we decided to enter the Slovakian round of the FIM EWC with a wild card in 2017 – and again at the end of that year, when we applied as a full-time entry. Then a year later, when Wójcik Racing Team decided to field a second, junior Superstock entry, 777 was our first choice of number. The number 7 was already taken, by our friends from YART, and so we thought it would be cool to have a row of Yamaha teams using the numbers, 7, 77 and 777.”

