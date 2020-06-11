FIM EWC

One number, one story – Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: Fimewc.com

ByFimewc.com
13 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

From our partner Fimewc.com

This independent team have used the unique number of their départment Gironde since their debut at the 2000 24 Heures Motos. Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto won the FIM Endurance World Cup in 2015.

Ask any EWC fan what the number 33 stands for and they’ll tell you about the Kawasaki-mounted Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto. The French team are big hitters in the Superstock class. Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto won the 2015 FIM Endurance World Cup, and climbed onto the Superstock podium at the 2017 Bol d’Or and again in 2019 at the 24 Heures Motos and the 8 Hours of Slovakia Ring.

FIM EWC

Moto Ain back on track

16 HOURS AGO

Team 33’s big adventure started at the end of 1999. Created by a group of four friends at the instigation of the rider Christophe Herriberry, the team made their debut appearance at the 2000 24 Heures Motos on a Yamaha with backing from a dealership in Bordeaux, the capital of the Gironde département: hence the choice of 33 (Gironde’s unique number). Although the team received backing in subsequent seasons from a dealership in another French region, they stayed faithful to the number 33, claiming several Superstock podiums in 2001 and 4th place overall in the Endurance World Cup.

In 2008, Christophe Herriberry stepped down and Gilles Caballo took over the reins. In 2011, after more than 10 seasons racing on a Yamaha, Team 33 entered a new era. The team switched to Kawasaki with the support of the Bordeaux area dealership Louit Moto, still their partner in 2020.

Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto caused a stir at the 2012 Bol d’Or by recruiting Loris Baz and Jérémy Guarnoni, both FIM Superstock 1000 Cup riders at the time, like Florian Marino and Lorenzo Savadori, who rode the Kawasaki 33 in 2013.

2020 is set to be another pivotal season for Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto. Gilles Caballo has ceded his role as team manager to chief mechanic Benoit Leveillard. In another key change, the ZX-10R will now be Michelin-shod.

The 33’s adventure continues.

More info about Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto

L’article One number, one story – Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC

First outing for SERT

08/06/2020 AT 15:54
FIM EWC

Between 2 Wheels live on Facebook and YouTube

08/06/2020 AT 10:46
Related Topics
FIM EWC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

FIM EWC

Moto Ain back on track

16 HOURS AGO
FIM EWC

First outing for SERT

08/06/2020 AT 15:54
FIM EWC

Between 2 Wheels live on Facebook and YouTube

08/06/2020 AT 10:46
FIM EWC

24 Heures Motos behind closed doors

04/06/2020 AT 13:54

Latest Videos

Play Icon
FIM EWC

Bike goes up in flames at eight hours of Oschersleben

00:03:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
FIM EWC

Le Mans 24 Hours: Team SRC Kawasaki France lead after 6 hours

00:03:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
FIM EWC

Mike Di Meglio: I'm so happy for everyone

00:00:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
FIM EWC

Honda France reign supreme at Bol d'Or

00:02:50
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

YESTERDAY AT 10:19
Play Icon
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Play Icon
Cycling

Quintana discusses Tour de France preparation and ambitions

08/06/2020 AT 17:17
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleMoto Ain back on track
Next articleUEFA set to decide on Champions League conclusion next week