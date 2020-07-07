One number, one story – The secrets of Tati Team Beaujolais Racing

From our partner Fimewc.com

The history behind the number 4 – and how this French independent team got its name.

Tati Team Beaujolais Racing’s Kawasaki #4 has featured among the front-runners in the Superstock class since 2014. This independent team is a family affair run by a father (Patrick Enjolras, the team manager) and his three children. Julien is a rider and Baptiste a mechanic, while Alexandra handles timesheets and pit boards.

The name has to do with Patrick Enjolras’s childhood and the French region of which he is a native. “Tati” was Patrick’s nickname as a child, and the team are based in the Beaujolais winegrowing region north of Lyon. Tati Team Beaujolais Racing was set up in 1996 to support Julien Enjolras when he was racing the French Sprint Championship.

As for the number 4, Tati Team Beaujolais Racing drew on a long-established tradition in the Beaujolais area – the fête des conscrits, an annual ritual that celebrates all those born in years ending in the same number as the current year (e.g. 2020 is the year of 0, so it would include people born in other 0 years such as 1950 and 1990). “We initially wanted to use 69, the unique number of our département, but it was already taken,” says Patrick Enjolras. “Since we’re very attached to the conscrits tradition, we chose 4 because Baptise and I are both Year of 4.”

Tati Team Beaujolais Racing have been among the top Superstock teams since 2014, and claimed the 2017-2018 FIM World Cup for the overall victory in the class. The Kawasaki #4 has since moved up into the Formula EWC class as an FIM Endurance World Championship contender.

This August, Tati Team Beaujolais Racing’s Kawasaki – now Michelin-shod – will be on the 24 Heures Motos grid with a rider line-up comprising Alan Techer, Sébastien Suchet and Julien Enjolras.

