Marvin Fritz will start the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or on Saturday afternoon with one aim: to win the deciding round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.

Fritz and team-mates Niccolò Canepa and Karel Hanika are without a victory in the EWC this season despite the rapid pace of their YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC-entered Yamaha YZF-R1.

The trio start this week’s Bol d’Or boosted by last month’s two-day test at Circuit Paul Ricard, which YART completed with an unofficial lap record run of 1m51.921s, well inside the 1m52.374s Xavier Siméon clocked when he took pole position for the 2021 Bol d’Or.

Following the test, German rider Fritz said: “We had a great two-day test and made a big step forward to improve the bike, especially with the geometry and suspension. The Bridgestone tyres worked superbly, which you can tell by the fact that we set the new lap record on a race, not a qualifying tyre, which is impressive. We feel we have found a perfect set-up and feel positive. We have some more work to do but our only goal for the Bol d’Or is to win, and the whole team is working 100 per cent for this and I can’t wait.”

