Organisers of the 100th anniversary Bol d’Or, round four of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, have released a teaser video ahead of September’s landmark running of the famous day and night race.
Taking place at Circuit Paul Ricard from 16-18 September, the event is one of three on the 2022 EWC calendar. The teaser video is availableHERE.
