Organisers of the 100th anniversary Bol d’Or, round four of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, have released a teaser video ahead of September’s landmark running of the famous day and night race.
Taking place at Circuit Paul Ricard from 16-18 September, the event is one of three on the 2022 EWC calendar. The teaser video is availableHERE.
L’article Organisers rev up for 100th anniversary, EWC-counting Bol d’Or with new teaser video est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
FIM EWC
Wojcik team hoping Manfredi will be fit for EWC action
2 HOURS AGO
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
Top 2021 EWC bike manufacturer Yamaha donates to Ukraine
6 HOURS AGO
FIM EWC
ADSS 97 adds BERT for new and improved FIM EWC line-up
14/03/2022 AT 11:02