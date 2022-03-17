Organisers of the 100th anniversary Bol d’Or, round four of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, have released a teaser video ahead of September’s landmark running of the famous day and night race.

Taking place at Circuit Paul Ricard from 16-18 September, the event is one of three on the 2022 EWC calendar. The teaser video is availableHERE.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

