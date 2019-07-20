Osamu Deguchi joins Bolliger Team Switzerland

Sébastien Suchet will not be on the starting grid of the Suzuka 8 Hours for Bolliger Team Switzerland after all. The Swiss rider has not yet recovered from the scaphoid fracture he sustained at the Slovakia Ring race.

The Swiss team’s ZX-10RR has instead been entrusted to Dutch rider Nigel Walraven, British rider Danny Buchan – who replaces Roman Stamm, also injured – and Japanese rider Osamu Deguchi.

Walraven, a Dutch Superbike champion, British superbike racer Buchan and Deguchi, a seasoned Endurance rider and Suzuka 8 Hours specialist, make up a Bolliger Team Switzerland setup well able to compete in the Top 10 at the FIM EWC grand finale at Suzuka on 28 July.

Osamu Deguchi has regularly finished in the Top 5 in the course of multiple Suzuka 8 Hours outings.