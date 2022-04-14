Philipp Öttl will make his FIM Endurance World Championship debut as a late replacement for Chaz Davies at ERC Endurance-Ducati when the 24 Heures Motos opens the new season from 14-17 April.

Davies had been called up by the German squad following Lorenzo Zanetti’s crash in a Campionato Italiano Velocità race at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli earlier this month.

But after falling ill in the build-up to the day and night spectacular at Le Mans, Davies will not take part with Öttl partnering Spaniards David Checa and Xavi Forès instead. Germany’s Marc Moser remains in his role as the team’s fourth rider.

“I am excited and keen to see what will happen as I didn’t do any Endurance racing so far,” said Öttl. “I know the WorldSBK-spec Ducati Panigale V4R now and I get along with it better and better. I have the advantage, that I already did a lot races at Le Mans during my Moto3 and Moto2 times and I know the track very well.”

