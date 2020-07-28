Our thoughts are with Horst Saiger

From our partner Fimewc.com

The Austrian rider suffered very serious injuries in a crash on the Red Bull Ring. He is in a medically induced coma.

Horst Saiger was a mainstay of the Bolliger Team Switzerland in the FIM EWC for many years. He was the runner-up with the Swiss team in the 2010 world championship. He climbed on the second step of the podium at the 2010 Bol d’Or and 2012 8 Hours of Doha, and on the third step at the 2015 24 Heures Motos 2015.

Since 2013, Horst Saiger has also made his mark as a road racer.

He had a heavy crash during a practice session on the Red Bull Ring, apparently due to brake problems.

He is in a medically induced coma because he has sustained very serious injuries. According to his wife, he is in critical but stable condition.

The thoughts of all of us here at Eurosport Events are with Horst, his wife and their three children.

