Team Moto Ain’s talented trio of Claudio Corti, Corentin Perolari and Isaac Viñales might have endured Bol d’Or pain but the squad’s performance in the deciding round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship underlined the gains it continues to make.

After qualifying fifth at Circuit Paul Ricard – its best result in the EWC so far – Team Moto Ain held sixth after the points-paying eight-hour mark having run in fifth for a time.

Ad

It remained in sixth after 11 hours but technical issues would ultimately result in the team dropping down the order prior to its retirement at 07h00 local time.

FIM EWC How “strong” EWC showings helped Fores earn World Superbike return chance YESTERDAY AT 04:05

A Facebook post from the team read: “The pace was there, fast riders, team more pro and motivated than ever to play the lead.”

Corti from Italy, Frenchman Perolari and Spaniard Viñales shared Team Moto Ain’s #96 Yamaha.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Kovacs praised as Maco completes 20th EWC season with top-six Bol d’Or finish YESTERDAY AT 13:13