The 24H SPA EWC Motos will be bigger and even better when it continues as a key component of the FIM Endurance World Championship in 2023 after the alliance between EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and PHA Claude Michy was expanded.

The 24H SPA EWC Motos will be bigger and even better when it continues as a key component of the FIM Endurance World Championship in 2023 after the alliance between EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and PHA Claude Michy was expanded.

Ad

Appointed as the event coordination agency for the first 24H SPA EWC Motos in June of this year, PHA Claude Michy now becomes the local event promoter for a nine-year period in addition to continuing its existing responsibilities associated with organising the event.

FIM EWC Aviobike lands new recruits for EWC season finale 4 HOURS AGO

The multi-year nature of the agreement not only underlines the trust EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events and Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps place in PHA Claude Michy, but it is also a clear illustration of the efforts that are being made to establish the 24H SPA EWC Motos as a showcase event on the international motorsport calendar.

HIGH ORGANISATIONAL STANDARDS AND FAN EXPERIENCE AS A TOP PRIORITYPHA Claude Michy has promoted, with great success, the French MotoGP event for the last 29 years. The company’s expertise, experience and long-term vision, will create a solid foundation that will allow the 24H SPA EWC Motos to grow in stature and increase in popularity.

As well as enhancing the high organisational standards that were much in evidence when the 24H SPA EWC Motos took place at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in early June, PHA Claude Michy will make delivering an even greater fan experience a top priority as part of steps to further increase spectator attendance.

While full details are still in the planning stage, fans can expect even more attractions and experiences to complement the exhilarating on-track action provided by the EWC riders on the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

HOW THE EWC RECREATED THE SPIRIT OF AN ICONIC ENDURANCE EVENTThe 24H SPA EWC Motos recreated the spirit of the famous 24 Heures de Liège, which counted as a round of the FIM Endurance World Championship up until 2001, when it ran for the first time in June.

Quickly becoming a modern-day classic with a talent-packed, high-level entry list and an all-action race, the event took place on a track upgraded specifically for the EWC as part of an investment programme of 25 million euros.

The second of three 24-hour races on the EWC calendar for 2022, the 24H SPA EWC Motos was notable for Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps’ 6.985-kilometre lap length, undulating nature, and mixture of low-, medium- and high-speed corners, and the potential for changeable and unpredictable weather conditions due to its location in the Ardennes Forest.

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamp’s return to the EWC calendar was the result of changes mandated by both the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and Fédération Motocycliste de Belgique (FMB).

Central to the changes, which were ratified by the Fédération Internationale de l’Autombile (FIA) in line with car racing requirements, were expanded run-off areas at several corners, the repositioning of safety barriers in some sections, plus the realignment of the Speaker’s Corner left-hander, albeit for bike use only. Additional infrastructure work and the construction of a purpose-built grandstand at the top of Raidillon were also undertaken.

François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, the EWC promoter, said: “Claude and his company continually set the standard when it comes to the organisation and promotion of motorbike events and it’s no surprise that their involvement with the French MotoGP round has received many awards and plaudits. It’s therefore very great to have them as a trusted and long-term partner on the 24H SPA EWC Motos, an event in its infancy but with huge potential to become something very special indeed. Right from the start, we knew the combination of the ‘culture moto’ of Claude Michy and Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps would be the perfect match, which is why we recommended and were instrumental Claude’s appointment in his initial role. Widening his scope of work under a long-term arrangement was an obvious next step, which will bring substantial benefits to the event.”

Amaury Bertholomé, CEO, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, said: “Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is delighted with the fruitful collaboration established with François Ribeiro and Claude Michy as part of the 24H SPA EWC Motos, a race with a great future on our track. The expertise of the promoter of the EWC, Discovery Sports Events, and PHA Claude Michy have been demonstrated in the world of motorcycle racing and the track modifications made by the circuit and the quality of the 2022 edition have been hailed by the entire motorcycling world. After this successful first edition, the circuit passes the torch of the organisation of the event itself, while remaining 100 per cent involved so the event grows with future editions thanks to this collaboration, with the support of local motorcycle racing participants.”

Claude Michy said: “I thank Discovery Sports Events and Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the trust they have placed in me and my company for this new challenge at this mythical venue. Our commitment will be total by collaborating with the circuit under the direction of Amaury Bertholomé and his teams, and François Ribeiro at Discovery, promoter of the EWC, a world championship whose evolution is permanent.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Suzuka sessions no advantage, says EWC’s Nigon A DAY AGO