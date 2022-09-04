OG Motorsport by Sarazin’s original 2022 line-up has been reformed for the climax to the current FIM Endurance World Championship season at Circuit Paul Ricard from 15-18 September.
It follows confirmation that Alex Plancassagne is back on board the #66 Yamaha after injury ruled him out of the 24H SPA EWC Motos in June following a crash in warm-up, which resulted in Alexandre Santo Domingues being drafted in as a last-minute replacement.
However, Plancassagne, from France, is fit again and will link up with Atsumi Cocoro and Roberto Rolfo for the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or 24-hour race.
FIM EWC
EWC’s Guarnoni hoping and not hoping that Bol d’Or history repeats
YESTERDAY AT 19:20
L’article Plancassagne back for OG Motorsport by Sarazin in EWC est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
Bol d’Or podium would be for the team, says EWC rider Checa
YESTERDAY AT 18:50
FIM EWC
Viltais Racing Igol sets out Bol d’Or EWC strategy
01/09/2022 AT 21:17