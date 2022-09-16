Wójcik Racing Team has taken pole position in the Superstock category for the second consecutive round of the FIM Endurance World Cup with flying performances from Kevin Manfredi and Danny Webb giving the Polish squad the edge over its rivals.

With Marek Szkopek completing its PKN ORLEN-backed entry, the Yamaha-powered outfit headed Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore and National Moto in a closely-matched qualifying for the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or.

Ad

As was the case in First Qualifying, Manfredi was the rider to beat in the Blue Rider section, completing the 20-minute session with a category-topping time of 1m54.788s. Hugo Clere was next up on a 1m54.974s for Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore.

FIM EWC BMW takes Bol d’Or pole to underline EWC title credentials 4 HOURS AGO

Webb then set the pace among the Yellow Rider group on a 1m54.952s to edge out Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore’s Baptiste Guittet.

RAC41-Chromeburner’s Wayne Tessels was the fastest among the Red Rider contenders followed by Philipp Steinmayr (Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore).

Speaking afterwards, British rider Webb said: “I’d not ridden a bike for three months and at the beginning it took me some time to get going. But after we found a good setting with the bike yesterday I knew that my confidence would just grow. In the Night Practice I found another good feeling in myself. I was unlucky with traffic yesterday and today I didn’t get a good slipstream but I could see a rider in front of me and that, for sure, helped. But the team has done a fantastic job. We didn’t do the pre-test so for us to get such a good setting on the bike this fast is amazing. We’ve been very unlucky in the races this season but we’ve always shown we are fast. We have a good setting, we all feel comfortable and we just need to manage the situations in the race and get the result we deserve for the whole team because everybody works incredibly hard and puts in 100 per cent effort.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC The day ahead in the EWC 10 HOURS AGO