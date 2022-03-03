Ever-present FIM Endurance World Championship outfit Team Bolliger Switzerland is stepping up its preparations for the upcoming season, its 41st in the EWC.
The Kawasaki-powered squad completed three days of running at Valencia, Spain, last month and is due to be back on track at Nogaro in France next week (10/11 March).
In Valencia, Team Bolliger Switzerland was able to test in wet and dry conditions and gained “a lot of positive insights”, according to a post on Facebook.
New-for-2022 recruit Nico Thöni, from Austria, will partner existing riders Jan Bühn from Germany and Swede Jesper Pellijeff. Dutchman Nigel Walraven, has been retained as Team Bolliger Switzerland’s reserve rider.
The 45th 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans in France forms the opening round of the 2022 EWC season from 16-17 April.
