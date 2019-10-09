PROVISIONAL RACES OF MALAYSIA TIMETABLE PUBLISHED

High-speed action from EWC riders and WTCR drivers, plus support races Off-track entertainment for fans at the Sepang International Circuit

The provisional timetable for the inaugural Races of Malaysia at the Sepang International Circuit in December has been published.

With action on two and four wheels, Races of Malaysia is headlined by the 8 Hours of Sepang for riders from the FIM Endurance World Championship and WTCR Race of Malaysia, the super-finale of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

The full timetable is online and here are just some of the highlights:

Wednesday 11 December

Private testing, free practice and night practice for 8 Hours of Sepang

Thursday 12 December

Qualifying and Top 10 Trial for 8 Hours of Sepang

Friday 13 December

Free practice and qualifying for WTCR of Malaysia followed by track walk for fans

Saturday 14 December

8 Hours of Sepang from 13h00 local time followed by pop concert in Fan Zone

Sunday 15 December

WTCR Race of Malaysia Race 1, 2 and 3

There will also be races for the Formula 4 South East Asia and F3 Asian championships, pit walks, autograph sessions, stunt shows, plus trade and merchandising stalls and more.

Busy times for Malaysian MotoGP star Syahrin

Home hero Hafizh Syahrin is set for a busy Races of Malaysia. Not only will the MotoGP rider contest the 8 Hours of Sepang, the 25-year-old will also make his WTCR / OSCARO debut as a wildcard driving a Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR for Liqui Moly Team Engstler. That means he’ll be on track five days running at the Sepang International Circuit.

