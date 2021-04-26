YART Yamaha, the FIM EWC runner-up last season, are chasing the world title in 2021 with an unchanged three-rider line-up – Marvin Fritz, Karel Hanika and Niccolò Canepa. We caught up with Niccolò Canepa, who suffered an injury during testing in mid-February.

- First of all, how are you doing after your injury in February?I’m recovering well from the injury and I’ve already been back on track! Anyway, I can say I’m happy that the 24 hours has been postponed because this way there’s more time for my ankle to recover and for me to be at 100% for the first race of the championship.

- Will all three of you riders be in top form in June for the 24 Heures Motos?That is the target! As we saw in the Le Mans pre-tests, the level of the championship is really high. But our bike has improved a lot from last year and I can’t wait for the start of the races.

- YART Yamaha got stronger last season. What are your main assets to fight for the world title?We made some changes in the electronics of the bike and we have even more support from the factory. It’s also great that we are all three riders the same as last year, because we have a great bond and we understand each other very well.

- Bridgestone now equips 3 of the top teams in EWC, including Yoshimura SERT Motul. Aren’t you worried you will lose one of your advantages?It’s more challenging to have more competitors on the field. They will be a strong team too for sure, like they have always been.

- Who is your most dangerous rival for the 2021 FIM EWC title?I think that all the factory teams are strong and can potentially win the title. But I really believe in our team and in our bike.

