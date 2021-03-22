The Honda-mounted privateer team are closing ranks, with new FIM Endurance World Cup ambitions. The goal is the Superstock podium for the CBR1000RR-R SP #41.

Having finished 15th and 13th in the last two seasons in the Superstock class, RAC41 Chromeburner plan to move up a gear.

For starters, Thierry Pincemin, the team manager of the French privateer outfit, has made Julien Diguet the racing director. A rider who got noticed in Endurance right from 2010, Julien Diguet was a regular on the podium and in the Superstock Top 5 at the 24 Heures Motos and the Bol d’Or with different teams. “He’ll give the benefit of his experience to both our riders and our technical crew,” says Thierry Pincemin. “That will also enable us to get a better grasp of the riders’ sentiment and be more efficient with setup.”

FIM EWC Alexis Masbou joins No Limits Motor Team 19/03/2021 AT 09:37

Another ace up RAC41 Chromeburner’s sleeve is a renewed three-rider line-up. The team will once again field Dutchman Wayne Tessels, a strong performer in the IDM Supersport championship, and Belgian rider Grégory Fastré, who has twice won the FIM Superstock World Cup.

They will be partnered this season by Luxembourg native Chris Leesch, who has made Superstock podium appearances at the 24 Heures Motos and the Bol d’Or. “They make up a fast and consistent team,” says the team manager. “During the tests, they were riding within the same half-second. We’re also counting on the strong potential of the CBR1000 SP 2021 and the experience of our team.”

The Honda RAC41 Chromeburner is using Michelin tyres.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC FIM EWC calendar adapted in response to global health situation 17/03/2021 AT 08:07