World champion winner Xavier Siméon has already put his qualifying woes behind him as he prepares to start his home round of the FIM Endurance World Championship at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps tomorrow.

The Yoshimura SERT Motul ace will start the day and night spectacular from third position on a Suzuki GSX-R1000R along with team-mates Gregg Black and Sylvain Guintoli, a result that earns the France-based Japanese squad three EWC points.

“My session was disrupted today,” said Siméon. “I had a lot of trouble finding the right moment to do fast laps. Actually, I only had one real opportunity to make the best of my new tyre and I didn't manage to get the time I wanted. I'm a bit disappointed because we could have been in a better position but Gregg did a great job, so in the end we have a very good average time. We know we have a good pace for the race and that's the most important thing.”

Anglo-Frenchman Black said: “This morning we have put into practice the work done all week by the team. Personally, I had very good conditions during my session, which allowed me to make an excellent time. I am really satisfied by this. We showed our potential. These qualifications allow us to score some points but the most important is of course the race, which is going to be very difficult, with complicated weather conditions. Our strong point is the efficiency of the whole team in the race. So you’ll have to count on us once again.”

Team Manager Damien Saulnier said: “It's a good qualification for us. We had a little bit of a slip yesterday, but today we got it right. The changes made to the bike have paid off as the riders have a much better feeling. This top three is what we expected and it means we will have a good fight in the race, which is going to be complicated, with a lot of safety cars and bad weather.”

Yohei Kato, Team Director, added: “This second qualification was pretty good thanks to the lessons learned yesterday. We showed some good performances, especially with Gregg who did a great time! It's a pity because we had some small problems afterwards which did not allow Xavier and Sylvain to do their best performances. But we know what we have to work on before the start of the race.”

