Race restarts in Sepang

After a late start followed by the race being suspended due to bad weather, track action has got underway once more as of 6pm on the Sepang circuit.

Race Direction informed the teams about the race restart procedure. The teams were allowed to get their bikes out of parc ferme. They were given 10 minutes to work on the bikes and refuel before heading back out on the track behind the safety car.

