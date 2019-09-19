Rain disrupts qualifications

A thundery shower disrupted the late stages of the first qualifying session at the Paul Ricard circuit on Thursday afternoon. YART Yamaha had been leading before the rain started, but it all remains to be confirmed in the second qualifying session tomorrow morning.

Following sessions on a dry track for the 1 and 2 riders at the Bol d’Or, rainfall disrupted the qualifying sessions for the 3 riders, making it impossible to establish a provisional starting grid.

Before the rain started, YART Yamaha were ahead of F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Webike SRC Kawasaki France, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, Team ERC Endurance, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and Tati Team Beaujolais Racing. In Superstock, Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto had got a head start.

All the proceedings to determine pole position will therefore play out tomorrow. The only certainty is the new EWC lap record in qualifying on the Paul Ricard circuit, set by Ilya Mikhalchik on the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team bike: a 1:53.669.

The second qualifying session of the 83rd Bol d’Or is expected to take place on a dry track tomorrow (Friday) from 9.40am onwards.

2019 Bol d’Or – All results

