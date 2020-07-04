Randy de Puniet back on the ERC Endurance Ducati at Le Mans

From our partner Fimewc.com

After a first outing at Sepang last December, Randy de Puniet will be back in the saddle of Team ERC Endurance’s factory Ducati at the 24 Heures Motos at the end of August. He will partner Julien da Costa and Louis Rossi.

The German team—supported by Ducati Corse since the 8 Hours of Sepang—will therefore have a first-rate line-up of riders. One former MotoGP rider, two riders with expert knowledge of the Bugatti circuit at Le Mans, and a Panigale V4R that has been technically improved during the coronavirus lockdown: Team ERC Endurance have strengthened their position among the favourites to win the 24 Heures Motos.

The factory Ducati, which will take on its first major endurance challenge after the 8 Hours of Sepang in the 24-hour race at Le Mans, now features some new ingredients for success.

Randy de Puniet, Julien da Costa and Louis Rossi will be in the saddle, with Ondřej Ježek as back-up rider at the 24 Heures Motos.

