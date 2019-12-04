Randy de Puniet to ride ERC Endurance’s Ducati at Sepang

Team ERC Endurance, who recently received official backing from Ducati Corse in the FIM EWC, have announced a brand-new line-up for the 8 Hours of Sepang. Randy de Puniet is to join Ondřej Ježek and Louis Rossi in the saddle of the Panigale V4R.

Another MotoGP rider has joined the star-studded list of international riders competing in the 8 Hours of Sepang.

Frenchman Randy de Puniet will be on the starting grid in the saddle of Team ERC Endurance’s new Ducati Panigale V4R. The German team now has official backing from the Italian manufacturer in the FIM Endurance World Championship. Randy de Puniet will team up with Ondřej Ježek and Louis Rossi to ride the Panigale V4R #6.

De Puniet, a former MotoGP rider, also has solid experience in Endurance racing, including two podiums at the Suzuka 8 Hours, in 2014 and 2017, and several seasons with Team SRC Kawasaki and Honda Endurance Racing.

Czech rider Ondřej Ježek, a former Supersport World Championship racer, has previously competed in the FIM EWC with Bolliger Team Switzerland and Mercury Racing.

Frenchman Louis Rossi, formerly a Moto2 rider, has competed in the FIM Endurance World Championship since 2016.

Team ERC Endurance’s Ducati will have its first outing on the track in Malaysia on Wednesday 11 December.

8 Hours of Sepang 2019 - Provisional entry list

