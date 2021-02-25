The Swiss rider – the 2019 Supersport world champion – will be joining Wójcik Racing Team for the 24 Heures Motos in April. Randy Krummenacher is to partner Gino Rea and Sheridan Morais in the saddle of the Polish team’s Yamaha.

Wójcik Racing Team made a big splash last season, finishing 4th in the world standings. The Polish team climbed onto the podium twice after finishing 2nd at the 2019 Bol d’Or and 3rd in the final, the 2020 12 Hours of Estoril.

Buoyed up by their performance, Wójcik Racing Team have equipped themselves with a high-performance trio of riders to strike hard right from the start of the 2021 season. At the 24 Heures Motos, Randy Krummenacher, the 2019 Supersport world champion, will make his FIM EWC debut alongside two specialists of the sport, who are also from the World Supersport ranks: Gino Rea and Sheridan Morais.

Freed up by a change to the World Supersport calendar, Randy Krummenacher is thrilled and impatient to get going in endurance. “I’ve always liked the atmosphere of the 24 Heures Motos. Everything will be new for me but we have a great team, I have two very fast and experienced teammates in Gino and Sheridan, whom I both know very well, and I also really like the circuit and did well there in the past. The competition will be strong but I really think we can fight for a very good result. I’m also very happy to be making my FIM EWC debut as my dad raced in endurance when I was a small kid so it’s nice to come back to the paddock where I actually grew up. For now, it’s only for Le Mans but we’ll see what happens in the future”.

Grzegorz Wójcik, the Polish team’s boss, is happy with this significant reinforcement heading into the season. “We are delighted to have a rider of Randy’s calibre join Gino and Sheridan on our bike for the upcoming 24 Heures Motos in Le Mans. Randy is a world champion so we have no doubts that he’ll be just as fast in FIM EWC as he is in the World Supersport Championship. We hope that he’ll have a good time during the 24 Heures Motos and join us again in the future. We have a really strong line-up for Le Mans and with Gino and Sheridan continuing with us for another full season we are really aiming high this year.”

Wójcik Racing Team are therefore heading into their fourth FIM EWC season with major ambitions. The Polish team are also fielding a second outfit in the Superstock class, and are expected to shortly unveil the line-up of riders charged with making the Yamaha #777 shine in the FIM Endurance World Cup.

