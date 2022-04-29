Louis Rossi has announced his retirement from motorcycle racing following a career that included a four-season stint in the FIM Endurance World Championship – and a stunning Moto3 victory in the French Grand Prix.

The 32-year-old from Le Mans had been due to contest the 24 Heures Motos at his home track after recovering from injuries sustained in a testing crash ahead of last year’s Bol d’Or.

But a crash in the Pre-Test led to him switching to a reserve rider role with MOTO AIN before he revealed he would be calling time on his career following the EWC season opener.

“After 17 years of good and loyal services, I put the leather in the closet,” Rossi wrote on Facebook. “It's with a lot of emotions that I make this decision. So many memories, podiums, incredible races, meetings, trips, sometimes tears and that victory at Le Mans in 2012. I want to thank everyone near or far who has accompanied, supported, or shared a little or a lot of this motorcycle racing life with me.”

