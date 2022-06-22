Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motobase might not have been able to repeat its opening round victory but second place among the Dunlop Superstock Trophy contenders means it completed the 24H SPA EWC Motos still on top of FIM Endurance World Cup standings.

After winning the Superstock category at the 24 Heures Motos in April, Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motobase left Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps with an increased 19-point advantage over new second-placed squad Team LH Racing.

However, a second consecutive podium for Hugo Clere, Baptiste Guittet and Philipp Steinmayr appeared to be in doubt when Guittet was one of several riders to crash at Les Combes in the Sunday morning rain. But the French outfit managed to hold onto its second place ahead of OG Motorsport by Sarazin after frantic repair work by its mechanics once the bike had been recovered to the pits.

As well as heading the FIM Endurance World Cup order, Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motobase leads the Independent Trophy ranking, seven points in front of No Limits Motor Team.

