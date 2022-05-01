New F.C.C. TSR Honda France recruit Gino Rea reckons his debut FIM Endurance World Championship podium with the team can be the first of many as the build-up to the 24H SPA EWC Motos gets underway.

Rea joined team-mates Mike Di Meglio and Josh Hook in finishing third in the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans last month.

Although technical issues and a fall for Rea on the Honda CB R1000 RR-R ruled out victory, Briton Rea was full of optimism after a strong start to his F.C.C. TSR Honda France adventure.

“For sure [Le Mans] great start to my journey with F.C.C. TSR Honda France,” said the 32-year-old Rea. “It was a very tough race but it started really well we had over one minute gap behind us. Things happened out of our control and I had a little accident and that set us back. We were very fortunate to still salvage a podium and I’m very happy, a very positive start to the season. It’s been a long winter waiting to see how it’s going to go with this great team. But I’m very happy, good points for us but more importantly we showed we have very strong pace in the qualifying and the race and I think we can have more strong results.”

The 2022 EWC season continues at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium from June 2-5.

