FIM Endurance World Championship rider Gino Rea has described his Honda CBR Fireblade as “amazing” following four days of testing in Spain recently.

The 32-year-old is the F.C.C. TSR Honda France team’s new recruit for the upcoming EWC campaign. He used the initial pre-season running at the Almería and Andalucia circuits to work with team-mates Mike di Meglio and Josh Hook for the first time, while also adapting to his Bridgestone-equipped Honda CBR1000RR-R.



“The Honda CBR Fireblade is absolutely fantastic, I really enjoyed it from my first touch and on the first three days on the Almería circuit,” Briton Rea said. “Every day I started to get more confident and a better feeling with it. The bike feels fantastic, the chassis feels really good, we’re working on the electronics also but we have a really good base now to start from and I can’t wait to ride it again, it’s amazing.”



Rea, who placed P11 in last season’s EWC standings, continued: “Testing has been really, really productive with the TSR Honda team, the bike was incredible from the very beginning but we had to work hard and we made really good improvements throughout. We’re always learning about the bike, we have some different electronics this year and some different parts to try. I was learning the bike first but then after we started to really work on the base setting with the electronics and the suspension and also working with the new Bridgestone tyres, which also are fantastic. I can’t wait for the next [test].”



