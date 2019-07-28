Red Bull Honda out for retaliation

Three hours into the race, a battle is still raging between Red Bull Honda, Kawasaki Racing Team and Yamaha Factory Racing Team ahead of F.C.C. TSR Honda France.

After running the first two laps in the lead, Josh Hook for F.C.C. TSR Honda France held on to his place in an action-packed five-way battle with Yoshimura Suzuki Motul Racing, Kawasaki Racing Team, Yamaha Factory Racing Team and Red Bull Honda.

The front-runner kept changing, with Yoshimura Suzuki Motul Racing, Yamaha Factory Racing Team and then Red Bull Honda (aided by a best race lap by Takumi Takahashi, a 2:07.246) successively taking the lead. F.C.C. TSR Honda France are currently holding on in 4th place ahead of Yoshimura Suzuki Motul Racing and YART Yamaha.

Musashi RT Harc-Pro Honda, who started out with a 1-minute 30-second penalty, are already back in 7th place ahead of Honda KTB Moriwaki, Suzuki S-Pulse and Honda Suzuka Racing Team.

Several of the European teams are fighting to retain a Top 20 spot. 3 hours in, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team are 11th , Honda Endurance Racing 13th, Team SRC Kawasaki France 16th and Team ERC-BMW Motorrad Endurance 20th.

At this point in the race Team SRC Kawasaki France, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team and F.C.C. TSR Honda are within 0.5 points of each other, but there are still 5 hours to go in this track battle at Suzuka.

Omega Maco Racing, in 22nd place ahead of Bolliger Team Switzerland, are also worth a mention. Crashes have slowed down Wójcik Racing Team, currently 40th, VRD Igol Pierret Expériences, 50th after a fine start in the Top 15, Eva RT Webike Tati Team Trick Star and GSM Racing.

Suzuka 8 Hours 2019 - Classification after 3 h

