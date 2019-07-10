Fimewc.com
Red Bull Honda still in control
HRC’s Japanese squad retained the lead on the second day of the Suzuka tests. Red Bull Honda were quicker than Yamaha Factory Racing Team and Musashi RT Harc-Pro Honda.
The race has already begun for Red Bull Honda and Yamaha Factory Racing Team. The Yamaha #21 was in the lead around midday today (Wednesday), but Red Bull Honda, who dominated the first day of testing, took back control in the final session of the day with a 2:06.139 lap, ahead of Yamaha Factory Racing Team (2:06.213) and Musashi RT Harc-Pro Honda (2:06.276).
F.C.C. TSR Honda France posted the 4th-fastest lap of the day, improving on yesterday’s performance with a 2:06.789 ahead of Yoshimura Suzuki Motul Racing and YART Yamaha, who also set faster times.
Suzuki Endurance Racing Team who have clearly hit on the right tyres and settings posted a 2:08.607 lap, shaving nearly 1.5s off yesterday’s time.
Three practice sessions are scheduled at Suzuka tomorrow (Thursday) on the third and final day of the official tests.
Top 6 on Day 2 of Suzuka 8 Hours tests
Red Bull Honda – 2:06.139
Yamaha Factory Racing Team – 2:06.213
Musashi RT Harc-Pro Honda – 2:06.276
F.C.C. TSR Honda France – 2:06.789
Yoshimura Suzuki Motul Racing – 2:07.495
YART Yamaha – 2:07.709
…
Suzuki Endurance Racing Team – 2:08.607
