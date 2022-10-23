With the 24H SPA EWC Motos currently in the limelight following the recent press conference announcing outline plans for the 2023 edition, FIMEWC.com is looking back to the inaugural event in June and the heartbreak experienced by YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC.
Click HERE for VIP Pass: Heartbreak for Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC at Spa-Francorchamps, which goes behind the scenes with the Austrian team during the second round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.
